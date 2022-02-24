Pompano Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/24/2022 --My Paleo Pet offers natural dog treats to Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Jupiter, FL, Boca Raton, Coral Springs, Pompano Beach, surrounding areas and nationwide. By comparing and contrasting processed and natural dog treats, My Paleo Pet reminds us that natural dog treats are the only safe, healthy option for canines.



Processed Dog Treats

Processed dog treats are an unnatural and often flavorless dog treat option packed full of preservatives to increase their shelf life. These chemical-based preservatives may include TBHQ, ethoxyquin, propyl gallate, and BHT. While these chemicals make dog treats last an average of two years or more, processed treats can be detrimental to a dog's health and have serious long-term health consequences.



Natural Dog Treats

Natural dog treats and chews from My Paleo Pet are gently-baked, natural-ingredient treats that are made from USDA-approved products, such as grass fed beef, lamb, turkey breast filet, salmon, and many more varieties that are safe with savory animal proteins. With a shelf life of up to a year, these naturally baked treats are the best choice for dogs and contain no added preservatives or hormones.



