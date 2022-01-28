Pompano Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/28/2022 --My Paleo Pets enables pet owners to feed their pets the BARF diet in Boca Raton, Coral Springs, Fort Lauderdale, Jupiter, FL, Pompano Beach, West Palm Beach as well as nationwide. While the Biologically Appropriate Raw Food diet (BARF diet) has been proven to support pet (dog & cat) health, there is still a lot of confusion surrounding canine consumption of fruits and vegetables.



My Paleo Pet tackles these three known myths about feeding dogs fruits and vegetables.



1. Dogs need to eat vegetables.

False. Dogs are able to fully absorb nutrients from specific herbs and plants, however fruits and vegetables play a minor role in nutrition in carnivores and should not be fed in any large quantities. The reason is because their bodies are not designed for the carbohydrates and sugars contained within them. There is a small amount of vegetables that are acceptable but only in small amounts for consumption.



2. Plants don't have nutritional value for dogs.

False. Plants contain many phytochemicals that are beneficial to the health and immune function of your dogs. These phytochemicals include antioxidants, carotenoids, and flavonoids. Our pets' wild ancestors drank from puddles loaded with herbal residue from nearby plants to provide just that. Adding natural herbal foods to your pet's diet is a way to provide those types of nutrients to today's domesticated carnivore pets.



3. Vegetables and fruits play a role in nutritional requirements for dogs.

False. Nothing could be further from the truth! Both canines and felines are carnivores and a raw natural diet of meats, fish and poultry can provide both species with fiber, energy, and vitamins that are essential for creating a balanced diet.



About My Paleo Pet

My Paleo Pet offers a wide selection of foods and herbs to support BARF diets in Boca Raton, Coral Springs, Fort Lauderdale, Jupiter, FL, Pompano Beach, West Palm Beach, and the surrounding areas and nationwide. By partnering with local suppliers, My Paleo Pet offers human-grade USDA-approved raw meats including fresh seafood, farm-fresh poultry, bison, buffalo, and other grass-fed meats. Founded by animal scientists and veterinarians, it's My Paleo Pet's goal to improve pet health and longevity so pet owners can have their furry friends around for years to come. My Paleo Pet even offers raw pet food delivery throughout South Florida, making BARF diets easily accessible for all pet owners.



With years of service dating back to 2006, My Paleo Pet has helped hundreds of cats, dogs, and other pets live longer and healthier lives. To learn more about the BARF diet and My Paleo Pet visit mypaleopet.com.