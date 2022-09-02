Pompano Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/02/2022 --My Paleo Pet offers a selection of natural herbs for dogs in Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, Coral Springs, Pompano Beach, West Palm Beach, Jupiter, FL, and the surrounding areas, as well as nationwide. With a passion for promoting optimal canine wellness, My Paleo Pet addresses three of the most common myths about canine nutrition, which are as follows:



MYTH #1: Cats are not carnivores



Cats are obligate carnivores, that depend upon meat, poultry and fish for survival. Their bodies cannot digest plants properly. Plants do not provide enough nutrients for obligate carnivores. All cats, from small house cats to huge tigers, are obligate carnivores. However, some herbal foods are known to be compatible if used in moderation. Remember our ancient carnivores and obligate carnivores drank from puddles infused with natural herbs in order to naturally achieve proper nutrition.



MYTH #2: You can never feed your pup too much protein.



Believe it or not, there is no such a thing as 'too much protein' for your dog! It's not the amount protein it is type of protein. As long as you are providing your pets with a rotational, species appropriate and balanced diet consisting of many nutrients, Omega 3 fats, minerals, and enzymes along with the proper amount and type of protein foods in their diet. Protein should not be harmful to your dog's health.



MYTH #3: Dogs and cats can digest grain.



Grain is not an appropriate food item for our furry carnivorous friends. In the wild these animals were not going to the corn and wheat fields to eat. It is important to note that too much grain can be harmful to your dog or cat's health.



