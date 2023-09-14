Pompano Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/14/2023 --My Paleo Pet does not just provide raw pet food to Jupiter, FL, Fort Lauderdale, Coral Springs, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, Pompano Beach, and nationwide; My Paleo Pet provides USDA-approved human-grade raw meats, poultry and fish that contribute greatly to feline and canine diets.



While there are many pet owners who have embraced the value of raw pet food diets, there is still a lot of confusion and misinformation out there on the subject. To debunk this misinformation, My Paleo Pet has addressed these common myths about raw pet food diets:



Myth #1: Raw Pet Food Is Unsafe



A common misconception about raw pet food is its safety concerning bacterial contamination, both for pets and humans. Raw meat can contain bacteria, which raises concerns for humans and pets. But dogs' and cats' digestive systems are more adapted to handle bacteria compared to humans. This adaptation lowers the likelihood of infections caused by bacterial exposure.



Myth #2: Cooked Food Is Safer and More Nutritious



Many pet owners consider cooking pet food as a safer option for pets. But the reality is that cooking has the potential to reduce the nutritional content of the food. In contrast, balanced raw pet food diets preserve essential nutrients and enzymes that play a role in improving digestion and the overall health of pets.



Myth #3: Raw Diets Lack Nutritional Balance



Some pet owners argue that raw diets lack nutritional balance, possibly resulting in nutrient deficiencies. However, with proper formulation and preparation, raw diets can present a comprehensive and harmonious spectrum of nutrients.



By alternating protein sources and including an assortment of organic herbs, select fruits and vegetables, owners can provide their pets with the essential vitamins and minerals needed to live long, happy, and healthy lives.



About My Paleo Pet

My Paleo Pet understands that pets are cherished members of families, and therefore deserve the best care and nutrition possible. By sourcing the finest ingredients and prioritizing organic and locally sourced elements, My Paleo Pet supports pet health with a wide selection of organic, scrumptious food for pets.



