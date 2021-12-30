Pompano Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/30/2021 --More than fresh dog food found in pet stores, My Paleo Pet offers Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale, Jupiter, West Palm Beach, Coral Springs, Pompano Beach, surrounding areas and throughout the US heart-healthy and delicious foods that improve the overall wellness of dogs.



While My Paleo Pet offers fresh foods for dogs, they also inform their clients of 4 additional superfoods that are safe for human and canine consumption:



1.Barley Grass has been regarded as a cancer preventative, great for hypertension, It also has been used as an anti-inflammatory and immunostimulant. It contains SOD, melatonin, slows cellular deterioration and mutation, useful in treating degenerative disease and has been known to be helpful in the reversal of aging.



2.Chlorella is known as the world's highest known source of chlorophyll and one of the most nutritious substances on earth, complete food. Is used to improve digestion, purify the blood, enhance immune function and slow down the aging process. Nourishes the liver, supports healthy blood cholesterol, enhances nk cells, stops bacterial growth and counteracts yeast and fungi, detox drugs and carcinogens.



3.Spirulina is considered to be a potent antioxidant, contains 100 times more beta carotene than carrots, recommended for dogs that like to eat grass. Known to boost the immune system, alleviate allergic skin reactions caused by fleas and ticks and can be beneficial for arthritic conditions as well



4.Raw Dairy is full of essential vitamins, minerals and enzymes. Is a great source of probiotics, rich in Omega-3 fatty acids, Vitamin A and high in Calcium. It is also known to aid in reducing inflammation. Great choice for those with lactose sensitivities .



About My Paleo Pet

My Paleo Pet also offers nationwide shipping, so canine owners can provide their dog healthy food options no matter where they are! Visit mypaleopet.com to learn more about human-grade, USDA fresh foods that transcend the fresh dog food options that pet owners may find at their local pet store.