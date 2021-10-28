Pompano Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/28/2021 --My Paleo Pet serves Boca Raton, Pompano Beach, Coral Springs, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, and the surrounding areas with USDA human-grade fresh dog foods that provide toy breeds with the proper nutrition they require. Nationwide shipping is also available.



Toy breeds are small and friendly dog breeds that make great pets. Available in several different breeds, toy dogs have distinct personalities and distinct dietary needs. Amongst the most popular toy breeds include:



- Chihuahuas

- Havaneses

- Malteses

- Pugs

- Pomeranians

- Toy Poodles

- Shih Tzus

- Yorkshire Terriers



Due to their small size, toy breed dogs are susceptible to many health conditions including obesity, low blood sugar, seizures, tremors, and other life-threatening conditions. While these conditions are serious, feeding toy breed fresh foods with proper nutritional elements can ensure their longevity and ensure optimal health and wellness.



The following is a quick guide to understanding the nutritional needs of toy breed pets:



- Protein - Toy breeds require at least 18% protein in their diet, which they can easily obtain through fresh, raw meats.



- Fat - Toy breeds require 40 calories per pound/per day. For small dogs this averages at 200-300 calories of fat per day.



- Omega 3 & 6 - Ideally small dogs require a ratio of 10:1 to 5:1 in Omegas.



About My Paleo Pet

My Paleo Pet does not just sell fresh dog food to pet owners in Boca Raton, Pompano Beach, Coral Springs, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, and the surrounding areas, they sell human-grade USDA-approved foods that improve canine health and wellness to pet owners nationwide. Founded by doctors, pet industry specialists, and nutritionists, My Paleo Pet was established by passionate professionals that joined forces to create holistic and safe diets for pets in order to achieve optimal health.



Partnering with pet-friendly and nutritional brands such as BioCompleteTM Natural Diet and Herbs, My Paleo Pet offers complete nutritional solutions to pet owners throughout Florida and the rest of the nation. My Paleo Pet also offers affordable nationwide delivery on all their products. To learn more about fresh diets that rise above traditional fresh dog food options, visit mypaleopet.com today!