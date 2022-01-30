Pompano Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/30/2022 --My Paleo Pet provides a selection of USDA-approved foods that support ketogenic diets for Pets in Boca Raton, Coral Springs, Fort Lauderdale, Jupiter, FL, Pompano Beach, West Palm Beach, and the surrounding areas, as well as nationwide. While ketogenic diets are making waves in the human world, My Paleo Pet points out the benefits of ketogenic diets for pets, both in good health and poor health.



Human and pet ketogenic diets are built around low carb intake and high fat and protein intake. By eating the right foods, keto diets promote the metabolism of fat into ketone bodies, which increases fat burning and can ultimately reduce disease.



Here's what My Paleo Pet says about ketogenic diets for pets in poor health:



Not only do keto diets help pets lose weight by burning fat, ketogenic diets for pets have been proven to assist with drug-resistant epilepsy, reduce Alzheimer's, and fight off cancer cells.



Here's what My Paleo Pet says about ketogenic diets for pets in good health:



Healthy pets benefit from ketogenic diets as well. Some of the benefits of ketogenic diets for healthy pets include improved liver health, balanced blood sugar, increased energy, boosts immunity, enhances strength and endurance plus so much more!



About My Paleo Pet

My Paleo Pet offers a range of healthy human-grade foods to support ketogenic diets for Pets in Boca Raton, Coral Springs, Fort Lauderdale, Jupiter, FL, Pompano Beach, West Palm Beach, and the surrounding areas, and nationwide as well. From grass-fed meats, farm-fresh poultry, organic herbs and more; My Paleo Pet has an extensive menu of safe and scrumptious foods that cats and dogs need to live a healthy and happy life. As advocates of clean eating, it's My Paleo Pet's goal to promote pet health through holistic diets, such as ketogenic diets for pets, and other scientifically proven diets and foods that promote pet health.



