Pompano Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/03/2023 --My Paleo Pet helps pet owners keep their dogs healthy with natural dog treats for Palm Beach Shores, FL, Wellington, FL, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Coral Springs, Jupiter, FL, and anywhere in the nation with delivery. While there are many natural dog treats to choose from on the market, low-calorie natural dog treats tend to be a great choice for pets that are obese or needing to lose a few pounds.



While most dog treats found at local pet stores are packed full of preservatives, the best choice for dogs on a low-calorie diet include whole foods and baked treats made from natural ingredients.



According to My Paleo Pet, some of the best natural dog treats for canines on a low-calorie diet include:



- Any dri-baked lean cuts of all natural foods such as meats, poultry or seafood including organ meat cuts which provide even more benefits.

- Dri-baked pig ears, chicken feet and duck feet are a crunchy favorite for dogs and great for cleaning the teeth.

- Raw recreational bones are a tasty favorite that provide a reliable source of calcium and are great for dental health as well.

- Gently baked green lipped mussels are another favorite and provide a source of glucosamine.

- Another treat that My Paleo Pet is exclusively known for is their Keto Quiches made with local organic eggs fresh from the farm and sourced from pasture raised chickens. Combined with wild caught salmon, these Keto Quiches provide plenty of protein and Omega 3's.



About My Paleo Pet

My Paleo Pet is proud to provide a selection of natural dog treats available for local delivery in certain areas in Palm Beach Shores, FL, Wellington, FL, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Coral Springs, Jupiter, FL and the surrounding areas. They also make natural-baked dog treats available to canine owners around the nation through fresh food delivery services.



From duck feet, turkey breast, jerky, and more, they offer all the natural dog treats pets need to be happy and healthy. Visit mypaleopet.com to place an order on natural dog treats in Palm Beach Shores, FL, Wellington, FL, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Coral Springs, Jupiter, FL, or anywhere in the nation!