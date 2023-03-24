Pompano Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/24/2023 --My Paleo Pet offers a wide selection of raw foods and treats for pets, including raw goat milk for cats in Coral Springs, Pompano Beach, Jupiter, FL, West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, and the surrounding areas. With the overall goal of improving the health and wellness of cats, My Paleo Pet aims to provide education on a wide range of topics, including the health benefits of raw goal milk for cats.



First and foremost, My Paleo Pet assures feline owners that raw goat milk for cats is not only safe, but actually healthy. But how is that so if pet owners have heard over and over again that feeding cats dairy is not a good idea?



My Paleo Pet informs their customers that what it really comes down to is the difference between pasteurized milk and raw milk. In pasteurized milk, or most of the milk that is found in the dairy section at local grocery stores, the essential nutrients and pathogens have been stripped, which can be difficult for cats to digest.



However, My Paleo Pet points out that raw goat milk still contains essential nutrients and good bacteria's that are beneficial to a cat's health. Here are some of the essential nutrients found in raw goat milk for cats:



- Minerals

- Vitamins

- Electrolytes

- Enzymes

- Trace Elements

- Fatty Acids

- Proteins



About My Paleo Pet

My Paleo Pet is proud to offer delivery of raw goat milk for cats in Coral Springs, Pompano Beach, Jupiter, FL, West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, and throughout the nation! With the goal of improving the overall wellness and health of felines, My Paleo Pet offers all the raw ingredients pet owners could need to feed their cats a balanced diet that enhances wellness and longevity.



From raw dairy, fresh herbs, raw human-grade proteins, and more, My Paleo Pet has a wide selection of fresh food options for felines to provide them with the diverse selection of nutrients their bodies crave. Visit mypaleopet.com to place an order for raw goat milk for cats in Coral Springs, Pompano Beach, Jupiter, FL, West Palm Beach, Boca Raton or anywhere in the US!