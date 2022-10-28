Pompano Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/28/2022 --My Paleo Pet proudly offers raw goat milk for dogs in Coral Springs, Jupiter, FL, Pompano Beach and throughout the U.S. With options for in-store pick-up and nationwide delivery, My Paleo Pet enables canine owners to easily access raw goat milk for dogs and other healthy foods that support optimal wellness.



But what exactly is in raw goat milk for dogs that makes it so good?



- Omega-3 - Omega 3 fatty acids are good for canine heart health as well as immune function, digestion, muscle activity, and brain function.

- Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA) - This fatty acid found in raw goat milk for dogs helps to lower the risk of canine heart disease.

- Electrolytes - Electrolytes found in raw goat milk help to balance the kidneys and complex hormonal system of canines.

- Enzymes - Raw goat milk for dogs is rich in enzymes that act as a catalyst to help dogs absorb nutrients more easily.

- Proteins - There are several healthy proteins that are found in raw goat milk for dogs. These proteins help support canine bone health.



About My Paleo Pet

Sourced locally from grass-fed goats, the raw milk for dogs offered by My Paleo Pet is packed full of nutrients such as vitamins, minerals, electrolytes, proteins, enzymes, and healthy fatty acids that support overall canine wellness.



In addition to offering raw goat milk for dogs, My Paleo Pet provides other healthy food options for pets such as organic raw meats, poultry and fish; bone broth, other raw dairy items, organic herbs, and all-natural chews. The best part? These fresh foods are available locally and frozen for nationwide delivery! Those interested can visit mypaleopet.com to learn more.