Pompano Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/28/2021 --My Paleo Pet services dog owners nationwide, and is based in South Florida covering Pompano Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Coral Springs, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, and the surrounding areas with a range of raw meats, poultry and seafood for dogs. While there are many raw meat diets out there for pets, My Paleo Pet focuses on the BARF and similar Paleo diets for dogs which consists of raw meats for dogs plus other healthy elements.



BARF, also meaning the Biologically Appropriate Raw Food diet is a unique and healthy diet that puppy owners can give their growing canine. With an emphasis on feeding pet foods that would be naturally consumed in their primitive diets, the BARF diet aims to help dogs improve their vitamin intake, health, and wellness through a healthy and balanced diet.



While the BARF diet is said to improve overall canine health and longevity, puppy owners need to follow a rotational prey model to provide certain recipes and entrees to ensure that their growing pets can achieve adequate nutrients for their dynamic, ever-changing bodies.



Ingredients include:

- Muscle Meat

- Raw Edible Bones

- Organs including Liver

- Herbs and Botanicals for Detox, Parasite Control & Micro Nutrients



About My Paleo Pet

My Paleo Pet provides dog owners nationwide and locally throughout Pompano Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Coral Springs, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach and the surrounding areas with a range of raw food for dogs. Since 2006, My Paleo Pet has been partnering with experts in pet nutrition to provide pets with raw foods and organic herbs that improve wellness and longevity.



More than generic raw meats for dogs, My Paleo Pet is proud to provide USDA-approved for human consumption, raw meats that are safe humans and pets alike. By giving pets the best foods available it's My Paleo Pet's goal to provide holistic nutrition that promotes both cognitive and physical pet health. To learn more about My Paleo Pet and raw meat for dogs and more, visit mypaleopet.com today!