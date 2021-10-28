Pompano Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/28/2021 --My Paleo Pet offers USDA-approved human grade fresh dog food delivery to West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Pompano Beach, Boca Raton, Coral Springs, and throughout the nation. While most dog owners make trips to the pet store or grocery store to purchase their pet food, smart dog owners enjoy the benefits of having fresh foods delivered to their door with My Paleo Pet.



The benefits of food delivery for pets are various, including:



- Fresher Food - Fresh food delivery means that food does not sit on shelves before consumption. Packed-to-order, fresh food delivery is the freshest option for dogs.



- Convenience - Perhaps the biggest benefit of fresh food delivery for dogs is the convenience for owners. Food is delivered directly to the dog owner's doorstep and can be ordered with a phone call or by the simple press of a button online.



- Portioned - Fresh foods can be portioned properly to ensure that pets are getting the proper formulations and nutritional elements in their diet through portioned delivery services.



About My Paleo Pet

My Paleo Pet provides USDA human-grade fresh dog food delivery to Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Pompano Beach, Coral Springs, and the surrounding areas as well as nationwide. With a passion for pet health and a vast knowledge of holistic solutions for pets, My Paleo Pet has a range of fresh-from-Florida pasture-raised meats on their menu that dogs go crazy for. With the mission of reducing the use of synthetic drugs for pets, My Paleo Pet tackles pet health through healthy and safe foods that improve pet longevity and quality of life.



Founded by Bill Piechocki, Animal Scientist, Pet Industry Specialist and Nutritionist and his colleague Dr Diane Sudduth, MS, DVM, MAPST, MPH back in 2006, My Paleo Pet has provided affordable and human-grade food solutions to pets for over 15 years. Visit mypaleopet.com to learn more about nationwide USDA-approved fresh dog food delivery.