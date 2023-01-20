Pompano Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/20/2023 --My Paleo Pet provides raw milk for cats in Boca Raton, Jupiter, FL, West Palm Beach, Coral Springs, Pompano Beach, and in all 50 states via shipping and local delivery service to certain areas. While dairy products that are found in grocery stores may be difficult for cat digestion, My Paleo Pet points out that raw milk for cats is easier to digest, which is why raw dairy makes for a great addition to the feline diet.



Raw dairy is considered a superfood that contains essential enzymes, vitamins, and nutrients needed to ensure optimal feline health. According to My Paleo Pet, some of the known benefits of raw milk for cats include:



Probiotics - Raw milk and dairy preserves nutrients, acting as a source of probiotics to boost immunity, support gut health, and improve the skin and coat of felines.



Omega 3s - Omega 3s are not just important for cats, they are important for everyone! Through Omega 3 fatty acids, which are also found in fish oils, cats can get the energy they need to live long, happy, and energetic lives.



Anti-Inflammatory - Due to their unique biology, cats cannot fully metabolize common drugs, leading to inflammation and toxic accumulation. The anti-inflammatory properties found in raw milk for cats can alleviate these negative symptoms.



About My Paleo Pet

My Paleo Pet provides raw milk for cats in Boca Raton, Jupiter, FL, West Palm Beach, Coral Springs, Pompano Beach, and throughout the nation with fresh or frozen dairy delivery and shipping. With the goal of improving feline health and longevity, My Paleo Pet offers fresh foods, organic herbs, treats, pasture raised eggs and raw dairy products needed to enhance the health of cats, dogs, and other pets.



Not only are My Paleo Pet's raw milk options ideal for improving feline health, but their raw dairy products are non-GMO, unprocessed, and completely free of synthetic hormones and other toxic substances that may tarnish the holistic properties of raw dairy. Visit mypaleopet.com to learn more about raw milk for cats in Boca Raton, Jupiter, FL, West Palm Beach, Coral Springs, Pompano Beach, and throughout the USA!