Pompano Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/25/2022 --My Paleo Pet provides healthy USDA-approved foods for dogs that are more nutritious than most healthy dog foods found at local pet stores. Serving Jupiter, FL, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, Coral Springs, West Palm Beach, Pompano Beach, and the surrounding areas (as well as shipping nationwide) since 2006, My Paleo Pet has years of experience offering pets the foods needed to increase longevity and improve health.



The following characteristics are what often contribute to making food healthy for dogs:



Protein - Many dog food options found in pet stores contain fillers such as corn, barley, wheat, etc. These fillers do not substitute for real animal protein options such as beef, bison, fish, poultry, etc. My Paleo Pet recommends fresh, raw foods for dogs.

Freshness- The majority of kibble brands use preservatives such as propyl gallate and BHT to improve shelf life. These preservatives are harmful to dogs. Unlike most providers of food for dogs, My Paleo Pet offers all natural human-grade, USDA-approved meats that have no additives, preservatives, or hormones.

Variety - Much like humans, dogs like to eat a selection of tasty foods. That's why My Paleo Pet has a vast selection of fresh meats, poultry, fish, organic herbs, and bone broths to choose from. This includes duck feet treats, bison, fresh salmon, and more!



About My Paleo Pet

My Paleo Pet offers more than healthy dog food to Jupiter, FL, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, Coral Springs, West Palm Beach, Pompano Beach, and the surrounding areas, they offer human-grade, USDA-approved, fresh food options. Offering a variety of freshly packaged entrees, My Paleo Pet gives dogs a wide range of food options such as natural raw ground grass-fed beef, farm-fresh chicken, pork, green lipped mussels, green tripe patties, and so much more.



Built on the foundation of providing pet owners with the most healthy and natural foods for their pets, My Paleo Pet is passionate about making fresh food delivery accessible and hassle-free for all pet owners throughout the USA.



Visit mypaleopet.com to learn more about fresh pet foods that are more nutritious than most healthy dog food options found at local pet stores.