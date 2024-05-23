Pompano Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/23/2024 --My Paleo Pet is proud to offer fresh food for pets in Southwest Ranches, FL, Coral Springs, Wellington, FL, Fort Lauderdale, Jupiter Island, FL, Boca Raton, and throughout the nation with delivery services. While there are many reasons why pet owners decide to feed their pets fresh foods, My Paleo Pet discusses these environmental reasons why fresh food diets for pets are the superior choice:



Reduced Carbon Footprint



Fresh food for pets often comes from locally sourced ingredients, reducing the carbon footprint associated with transportation and storage. By supporting local farmers and suppliers, pet owners can contribute to a more sustainable food system and lower greenhouse gas emissions.

Fresh diets also often involve less processing and packaging compared to commercial pet foods, further reducing environmental waste.



Sustainable Ingredient Sourcing



Many fresh pet food brands prioritize sustainable ingredient sourcing practices. This includes using responsibly sourced proteins, such as grass-fed meats and wild-caught fish, that have a lower environmental impact compared to factory-farmed or overfished alternatives. Fresh food for pets often incorporates organic and non-GMO ingredients, avoiding harmful pesticides and chemicals that can negatively impact the body and ecosystems.



Waste Reduction



Fresh food diets for pets typically result in less waste compared to processed commercial pet foods. Since fresh diets are tailored to meet pets' nutritional needs without unnecessary fillers or preservatives, there is less food waste generated during digestion. By minimizing waste production and opting for eco-friendly packaging solutions, pet owners can play a part in reducing landfill waste.



About My Paleo Pet

