My Paleo Pet is a supplier of raw goat milk for dogs. While raw goat milk for dogs has a range of benefits, perhaps one of the most compelling reasons to feed dogs raw goat milk is to help alleviate their allergies.



Some of the ways in which raw goat milk for dogs can be effective in helping alleviate food, environmental, and contact allergies include:



Gentle on the Digestive System - Raw goat milk proves to be easy for dogs to digest, effectively alleviating digestive discomfort caused by allergies.

Boosts the Immune System - The valuable nutrients in raw goat milk serve to enhance a dog's immune system, potentially helping them combat environmental allergies effectively.

Anti-Inflammatory Properties - Raw goat milk is said to have anti-inflammatory properties that can provide relief for skin irritations.

Natural Probiotics - The richness of raw goat milk in natural probiotics contributes to the enhancement of a balanced gut in dogs.

Hydration - Adequate hydration found in raw goat milk for dogs is key to the wellbeing of pups with allergies.



