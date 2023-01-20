Pompano Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/20/2023 --My Paleo Pet does not just simply offer raw pet food for pets in Jupiter, FL, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Coral Springs, Pompano Beach, and the surrounding areas. They offer nationwide shipping on fresh, human-grade raw foods that are safe for pet consumption.



Unlike raw food options that are found in grocery stores, the food options offered by My Paleo Pet are unprocessed, organic, hormone-free, and non-GMO raw foods that offer pets a wide range of holistic health benefits. According to My Paleo Pet, some common types of raw food foods for pets and their benefits include:



Raw Beef - Not only is raw beef a scrumptious treat for cats and dogs, it full of protein and iron, which are both needed to ensure healthy muscles, bones, and tendons.



Raw Poultry – Pastured poultry usually fed with frames to supply calcium and other nutrients needed for strong bones, joints and teeth. Raw Dairy - While pasteurized milk is hard on the stomach, raw milks and dairy products including our pasture raised eggs are healthy and easier for cats and dogs to digest. They are also packed full of essential vitamins, enzymes, and nutrients.



Raw Fish - Not only does raw fish contain several vitamins and minerals, but is also known to increase brain development and decrease the risk of heart disease.



About My Paleo Pet

For well over 16 years the products and expertise at My Paleo Pet has been the trusted choice for raw USDA-approved foods for pets. Visit mypaleopet.com to place a raw food order in Jupiter, FL, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Coral Springs, Pompano Beach, or throughout the US.