My Paleo Pet provides vitamin rich food for dogs. More than healthy dog food options, the raw foods provided by My Paleo Pet are organic and rich in nutrients.



While most canine owners choose non-nutritious kibble for their dogs, raw, healthy dog food is packed full of these vitamins that contribute positively to a dog's health and wellness:



Vitamin A - This essential vitamin is key for maintaining healthy vision, skin, and coat. Found in foods like liver, vitamin A supports your dog's immune system and helps keep their skin and mucous membranes functioning properly.

Vitamin D - Crucial for strong bones and teeth, vitamin D also plays a role in regulating calcium levels in the body. While dogs can synthesize vitamin D from sunlight exposure, it is also found in fatty fish like salmon and raw dairy products which is often included in raw pet food diets.

Vitamin E - As a powerful antioxidant, vitamin E is known to support cell function and can help protect cells from damage.

Vitamin K - known to help to make various proteins needed for blood clotting and the building of bones.

Vitamin B12 - can benefit the body by boosting energy and helping to prevent heart disease.



About My Paleo Pet

About My Paleo Pet

My Paleo Pet offers a vast selection of organic and healthy food options that are safe for humans and their pup companions. With a mission of improving the longevity and wellness of pets throughout the nation, My Paleo Pet makes ordering healthy foods easy through nationwide delivery.



From all natural baked chews, raw bones, organic meats, poultry and fish, organic herbs and more, My Paleo Pet has it all.