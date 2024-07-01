Pompano Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/01/2024 --My Paleo Pet is not simply a supplier of raw pet food in Fort Lauderdale, Jupiter Island, FL, Gulfstream, FL, Jupiter, FL, Boca Raton, and Coral Springs. They offer raw, USDA-approved foods that are safe for pets and humans nationwide, through delivery services.



While kibble has long been the preferred choice for pet owners in the US, many pet owners are realizing that kibble does not contain the same benefits as raw pet food. Here are some reasons why smart pet owners are making the switch:



- Nutritional Superiority - Raw pet food offers a more natural and nutrient-rich diet compared to processed kibble. It contains high-quality proteins, essential fatty acids, vitamins, and minerals in their natural forms, providing a well-balanced and wholesome diet for pets.

- Improved Digestion - Many pet owners have observed that their pets experience better digestion and fewer gastrointestinal issues when switched to raw pet food. The absence of fillers, artificial additives, and grains commonly found in kibble can lead to smoother digestion and firmer stools.

- Enhanced Dental Health - Chewing on raw bones and meats in raw pet food can contribute to healthier teeth and gums in pets. The act of gnawing helps remove plaque and tartar buildup, reducing the risk of dental diseases and promoting fresher breath.

- Allergy Management - Pets with food allergies or sensitivities may benefit from a raw pet food diet. By eliminating common allergens found in processed foods, such as wheat, corn, and artificial additives, raw diets can help alleviate allergic reactions and skin irritations.



From organic meats and herbs to delectable treats, My Paleo Pet's range of options is not only delicious but also promotes optimal health and well-being for pets. Visit mypaleopet.com to place a raw food order today!