My Paleo Pet has over 20 years serving raw foods for pets throughout Pompano Beach, Boca Raton, Coral Springs, and shipping nationwide. More than just a raw pet food, My Paleo Pet offers USDA-approved raw foods that are human-grade and safe for animal consumption.



While there are many noticeable reasons to choose raw foods (shinier coat, better breath, better immunity, more energy), there are several behind the scenes reasons that smart pet owners switch their furry friends to raw food diets including:



- Dangerous substances are added to kibble.



Most popular brands of kibble add dangerous substances to their pet food. These substances include food coloring, additives, appetite and flavor enhancers that have no nutritional value.



- Kibble manufacturers use poor ingredients.



Most ingredients used in many brands of kibble consist of dead animal parts and carcasses, recycled grains, proteins, and fats that are not fit for human consumption.



- Raw foods help combat chronic illness.



Raw foods fight off illnesses such as heart failure, diabetes, allergies, fungal infections, inflammation and more.



About My Paleo Pet

My Paleo Pet provides more than raw pet food, they provide a range of USDA-approved raw meats to pet owners in Pompano Beach, Boca Raton, Coral Springs, West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale, and nationwide. From custom meal plans including freshly caught seafood, farm-fresh poultry, dairy and a selection of natural organic herbs, My Paleo Pet is dedicated to providing the healthiest foods and products to improve the longevity and health of pets. For over two decades the team of passionate animal-lovers at My Paleo Pet have been going above and beyond to help pet owners provide their furry friends with the very best.



By helping pets improve their diets, My Paleo Pets aims to get pets on an appropriate regimen that enables them to be stronger, healthier, and more energetic. Visit mypaleopet.com today for more info on healthy food for pets.