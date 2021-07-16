Pompano Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/16/2021 --My Paleo Pet provides their clients with tips and tricks on how to introduce diets that consist of raw meat for dogs. These tips and tricks can help pet owners combat the difficulties of switching from kibble to raw meats.



Raw food diets are a great option for pet owners looking to increase the health, strength, and longevity of their dogs. Some known benefits of switching to raw foods include:



- Shinier Coat

- Improved Digestion

- Stronger Immune System

- Healthy Skin

- Improved Muscle Tone

- Reduced Allergies

- Less Smelly Waste



While raw meat for dogs has several health benefits, it is not always easy to get dogs acclimated to raw food diets, especially if they have been on a kibble diet their whole life.



Luckily, My Paleo Pet helps its clients combat the difficulties of switching dogs to raw diets, by offering some tips and tricks for success, such as:



- Introduce small bits of raw meats as treats first.



- Our experience has shown that the quicker the transition the quicker they heal. This also provides for quicker cleansing of toxins and better balance of the digestive enzymes.



- The cleansing may cause some changes in stool. Don't panic as it is totally natural housekeeping.



- When dogs are picky, start off with a single type of meat per meal.



About My Paleo Pet

My Paleo Pet offers raw meat for dogs to clients in Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, Coral Springs, Pompano Beach, West Palm Beach, and ship nationwide. With nearly two decades of experience offering healthy USDA approved, human grade food options for pets, My Paleo Pet is dedicated to giving pet owners the foods, treats, and herbs they need to improve the longevity and health of their pets.



My Paleo Pet even offers a customizable meal planning service to give pet owners that need to meet the individualized needs of pets. As a no-obligation service, dog owners can receive custom foods delivered directly to their door and cancel at any time. For more details on raw meat for dogs and other health food options for pets visit mypaleopet.com today!