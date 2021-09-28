Pompano Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/28/2021 --My Paleo Pet provides pet dog and cat owners with a range of raw pet food options. Serving the US, including South Florida's Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Coral Springs, Pompano Beach, and the surrounding areas with raw food options since 2006, My Paleo Pet is passionate about promoting health and nutrition for all pets. While My Paleo Pet sells raw pet food options, there are a few distinct diets that buyers can follow, which consists of a rotational diet of fresh, raw food entrees.



Our entrees utilize fresh USDA human-grade meats, poultry and seafood., These diets are unique in that they consist of a raw, fresh rotational diet formulated specifically to achieve the utmost balance of optimal nutrition for your pets.



- Raw whole animal based foods are the most natural for our carnivores, they still contain all the natural "livefood" properties including vitamins, minerals, enzymes and more.



- While fresh cooked Entrees are favorable over commercial pet foods, the processing and cooking destroys many of the nutrients and changes the bioavailable nutrients.



- The cooking process also changes the fats which are the powerplants for carnivores.



- Working and active pets need more nutritive dense entrees that raw provides.



- Raw foods also act as detoxifiers that can eliminate the allergy symptoms.



- In nature, no other creature but man cooks their food. It's always about raw nutrients.



Some small breeds of dogs do not like cold food so it should be room temperature. Understand that a raw kill entree is warm.



About My Paleo Pet

My Paleo Pet offers pet owners a range of human-grade raw pet food options that are grass-fed, pasture raised, organic and always fresh. Understanding that a healthy diet is essential to ensuring optimal pet health, My Paleo Pet only offers USDA-approved human meats, poultry and seafood that support canine and feline health and wellness. My Paleo Pet even offers a range of organic herbs and herbal blends that aid in improving the health of pets.



