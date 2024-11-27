Pompano Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/27/2024 --My Paleo Pet is proud to provide healthy foods for dogs in Coral Springs, Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale, Jupiter, FL, Jupiter Island, FL, Gulfstream, FL, and all over the nation with delivery. More than simply healthy dog food, they provide raw foods that are safe for humans and dogs.



While the benefits of raw foods for pets outweighs kibble, it can be challenging to figure out how to feed raw foods to pets during holiday travels. To ensure that pet owners are prepared to keep up with the demands of feeding their dogs regularly, My Paleo Pet has offered these pro tips:



Plan Ahead



Before embarking on a journey, it is essential to have a well-thought-out plan for a dog's meals. Researching the route in advance helps identify pet-friendly stops, ensuring that the dog can be safely fed at regular intervals.



Invest in Proper Storage



Using a high-quality cooler or insulated bags specifically designed for raw food storage is crucial for keeping meals fresh. This investment ensures that the food maintains the proper temperature, preserving its nutritional value.



Pre-Portion Meals



Portioning out daily meals in advance simplifies the feeding process. By preparing vacuum-sealed bags, the raw and healthy dog foods remain fresh and occupy less space in the cooler, making it easier to access during travel breaks.



Stick to a Feeding Schedule



Maintaining a consistent feeding schedule is important for a dog's well-being while traveling. Sticking to familiar feeding times helps minimize stress and provides a sense of security.



Hydration is Key



Keeping fresh, pure and chemical free water readily available is vital for the dog's health on the go. Ensuring that the dog remains well-hydrated helps maintain energy levels and overall comfort, particularly during long trips.



About My Paleo Pet

My Paleo Pet offers healthy dog food in Coral Springs, Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale, Jupiter, FL, Jupiter Island, FL, and Gulfstream, FL. Their USDA-approved healthy food options are safe for pets and humans. The best part…



My Paleo Pet offers nationwide delivery on their food options, so pet owners can have access to healthy foods no matter where they are. Visit mypaleopet.com to place an order today!