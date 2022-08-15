Pompano Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/15/2022 --My Paleo Pet is passionate about offering all-natural dog treats to West Palm Beach, Jupiter, FL, Boca Raton, Coral Springs, Pompano Beach, Fort Lauderdale, and the surrounding areas. While My Paleo Pet is dedicated to providing canines with the most nutritious and scrumptious natural dog treats, most common dog treats that owners can find in local pet stores are unhealthy treats with little to no nutritional benefits.



According to My Paleo Pet, the top three common unnatural dog treats that pet owners should avoid include:



1. Chemically preserved Rawhide - Not only may rawhide cause dogs to choke or have digestive issues, most rawhide treats that pet owners can find at their local pet store are chemically preserved in toxic substances that can be harmful to a dog's health.

2. Dental Sticks - Dental sticks are a popular treat for dogs that may help improve oral hygiene. However, most dental sticks contain harmful chemicals.

3. Bacon Strips - Packaged bacon strips that can be found at local pet stores often contain harmful chemicals and preservatives. It is best to go with all natural bacon that is free of nitrates and given in moderation.



My Paleo Pet proudly provides a wide range of natural dog treats to West Palm Beach, Jupiter, FL, Boca Raton, Coral Springs, Pompano Beach, Fort Lauderdale, and the surrounding areas, as well as shipping nationwide. Utilizing only the best natural ingredients and USDA-approved meats, My Paleo Pet's natural dog treats contain no fillers or preservatives to ensure optimal nutritional value and better flavor. From natural baked beef, duck, lamb, pork, chicken and more, My Paleo Pet has a wide selection of natural dog treats that pets will enjoy.



They also have certain natural dog treat options that contain additional organic herbs, such as Natural Baked Chicken Filet with added Turmeric, for enhanced nutrition and flavor.



