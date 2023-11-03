Pompano Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/03/2023 --My Paleo Pet is recognized as the premier supplier for fresh food for dogs in Pompano Beach, Coral Springs, West Palm Beach, Jupiter, FL, Fort Lauderdale, Wellington, FL, and the surrounding areas. While fresh food for dogs is an obvious choice due to its health benefits for canines, what pet owners may not realize is that fresh dog food can have an environmentally positive impact as well.



According to My Paleo Pet, some of the eco-friendly reasons canine owners choose fresh food for dogs include:



1. Reducing Packaging Impact

Conventional pet food products frequently come in disposable packaging, like plastic, that can contribute to the growing global plastic pollution crisis. These discarded containers often find their way into landfills, oceans, and delicate ecosystems, posing severe threats to wildlife and the planet's delicate balance. My Paleo Pet is proud to use BPA free and also recycled material for their product containers.



2. Sustainable Agriculture Advocacy

Traditional pet food production relies heavily on resource-intensive farming methods and large-scale industrial agriculture, which can have far-reaching ecological consequences. Fresh ingredients, on the other hand, offer an opportunity to champion sustainable farming practices.



3. Efficient Food Resource Utilization

The manufacturing processes of traditional pet food often leads to substantial food waste during ingredient selection and processing. This wasteful practice further exacerbates global food waste issues.



By adopting a fresh food diet for their canines, dog owners can not only improve their pet's health, but help the environment while they do it!



