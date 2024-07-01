Pompano Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/01/2024 --My Paleo Pet is the first choice for natural dog treats in Pompano Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Palm Beach Shores, FL, Wellington, FL, Jupiter, FL, Coral Springs, and throughout the US with nationwide delivery. While there are many natural dog treats that contribute to a healthy pup and diet, there are also some natural options that are not ideal for pets. My Paleo Pet shared the top three of each.



According to My Paleo Pet, these are three healthy natural dog treats to feed canines:



1) Natural Baked Pig Ear Strips - Crunchy and delicious, these natural dog treats are beneficial for dental health, aiding in teeth cleaning, reducing plaque buildup, and promoting fresh breath in dogs.

2) Natural Baked Whole Sardines - Packed full of Omega-3 fatty acids, these treats support skin, fur, and overall health, providing essential nutrients for a healthy coat.

3) Natural Baked Beef Jerky Picana - This special occasion treat is dry-baked and scrumptious, offering high-quality protein that supports canine muscle development.



According to My Paleo Pet, these are three natural dog treats to avoid feeding to canines:



1) Commercial Meat Jerky - Numerous store-bought meat jerky treats come with additives, preservatives, and excessive sodium levels, posing potential harm to a pet's health over time.

2) Rawhide Chews - Although rawhide chews appear to be favored, they can present choking risks and may harbor harmful chemicals from processing.

3) Artificially Flavored Treats - It is advisable for pet owners to steer clear of treats containing artificial flavors, colors, and additives due to their limited nutritional benefits and potential long-term health implications.



