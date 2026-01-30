Pompano Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/30/2026 --My Paleo Pet is proud to offer natural herbs for dogs in Melbourne Beach, FL, Melbourne, Malabar, FL, Wellington, FL, Jupiter Island, FL, Palm Beach, FL, and throughout the nation with delivery services. While there are many benefits to natural herbs for dogs, one stand-out is how natural herbs can help improve digestion.



According to My Paleo Pet, here are three natural herbs for dogs that can help dogs experience improved digestion:



1) Ginger



This warm, aromatic root has been used for centuries to settle the stomach, and it works just as well for dogs. Ginger can help soothe nausea, reduce gas, and promote smoother digestion, especially in dogs who get car sick or have sensitive stomachs. If a pup tends to get an upset tummy after a new food or long ride, ginger can make all the difference.



2) Turmeric



While often praised for its anti-inflammatory benefits, turmeric also plays a powerful role in digestive health. It encourages bile production, which aids in breaking down fats and flushing toxins. Many dog owners are incorporating turmeric into their pet's meals for improved digestion and overall gut health, naturally.



3) Licorice Root



Is known to protect the stomach lining, reduce inflammation, and neutralize stomach acid, which can help relieve heartburn and acid reflux. It is particularly helpful for dogs who experience gas or indigestion. Pet parents are finding that adding licorice root powder goes a long way toward preventing tummy troubles.



About My Paleo Pet

My Paleo Pet is a leading choice for natural herbs for dogs in Melbourne Beach, FL, Melbourne, Malabar, FL, Wellington, FL, Jupiter Island, FL, Palm Beach, FL, and throughout the US with delivery services. Offering a wide selection of natural herbs for dogs that are fresh, USDA-approved, and thoughtfully curated, My Paleo Pet empowers pet owners to support their dog's health with nature's remedies.



Whether the goal is to ease digestion, reduce inflammation, or enhance overall wellness, these herbs are selected for their purity, potency, and proven benefits. Visit mypaleopet.com to place an order on natural herbs for dogs!