Pompano Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/04/2022 --My Paleo Pet enables pet owners to offer their canines BARF for dogs in Jupiter, FL, West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Coral Springs, Boca Raton, Pompano Beach, and the surrounding areas. While the concept behind the BARF diet, or Biologically Appropriate Raw Food diet, is fairly straight forward (to feed canines natural raw foods), My Paleo Pet states that there is still confusion surrounding the proper BARF feeding regime of adult dogs and puppies.



My Paleo Pets clears up confusion about BARF feeding by offering a brief and straight forward guide.



BARF Foods

BARF for dogs is a balance of raw foods and herbs that help to promote optimal canine health and wellness. The BARF diet may include a combination of the following raw foods:



- Raw Meaty Bones

- Raw Muscle Meats

- Raw Organ Meat

- Bone Broths

- Specific Vegetables in very small quantities

- Specific Fruits in very small quantities

- Organic Natural Herbs



BARF for Adult Canines

The age, weight, and breed of a dog should be considered when starting the BARF diet. As a general rule canines should be consuming at least 2%-4% of their body weight in raw foods. For example, a dog that weighs 50 lbs should be eating about 8 lbs of raw food per week, or a pound and a half per day.



BARF for Puppies

Young, growing puppies should be eating about 2x the recommend daily amount of raw foods as adult dogs of the same weight. Puppy owners should also note that puppies need to eat more frequently than adults, an average of 3x-4x per day.



About My Paleo Pet

My Paleo Pet offers a range of fresh, human-grade foods to enable canine owners to provide their pets with healthy diets, such as BARF for dogs, in Jupiter, FL, West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Coral Springs, Boca Raton, Pompano Beach, and the surrounding areas as well as nationwide. Offering a vast range of USDA-approved, fresh meats, such as grass-fed beef, farm-fresh poultry, pork, buffalo meat, and more, My Paleo Pets does not just ensure that dogs are getting healthy food options, but a variety of proteins with a formulated rotation in order to balance their diet.



My Paleo Pet has also partnered with BioComplete Concepts to develop their BioCompleteTM line of natural herbs to improve the overall nutrient intake of canines and felines. With the goal of improving the overall health and longevity of pets, My Paleo Pet ensured that all offered foods are not only fresh, but safe for pet and human consumption. Visit mypaleopet.com to learn more about BARF for dogs.