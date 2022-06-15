Pompano Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/15/2022 --My Paleo Pet is proud to offer natural herbs for dogs in West Palm Beach, FL Jupiter, Coral Springs, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, and Pompano Beach, and the surrounding areas. Amongst these natural herbs for dogs includes different types of supergreens that have a wide range of health benefits.



My Paleo Pet also points out that supergreens have a plethora of health benefits for humans as well, mainly that supergreens contain slow-release carbohydrates that provide the body with a consistent energy supply throughout the day.



But what about dogs?

Here is a brief guide to supergreens for dogs provided by My Paleo Pet:



Benefits of Supergreens for Dogs

Supergreens yield a wide range of health benefits for dogs, mostly that they support digestive health. Containing high concentrations of nutrients, supergreens promote a healthy gut and have antioxidants that may strengthen a dog's immune system.



Different Types of Supergreens

Not all supergreens are the same. Here are some of the most common types of supergreens that contribute to holistic canine wellness:



- Kelp

- Chlorella

- Nori

- Wheat Grass

- Spirulina

- Moringa



Adding Supergreens to a Canine's Diet

My Paleo Pet suggests the easiest way to add supergreens to a canine's diet is through dry powders that can be sprinkled on top of meals. Unlock herbal supplements offered by major pet food brands, powdered supergreens are kept in their full food form to preserve biochemical composition.



About My Paleo Pet

My Paleo Pet provides natural herbs for dogs in West Palm Beach, FL Jupiter, Coral Springs, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, and Pompano Beach, and the surrounding areas. With a passion for providing pet owners with the most holistic food options and natural herbs for dogs, My Paleo Pet does not simply help pet owners treat their dog's symptoms, but enables canine owners to give their dogs the nutrients required to achieve an optimal state of wellness.



Get in touch with My Paleo Pet directly or visit mypaleopet.com to learn more about natural herbs for dogs in West Palm Beach, FL Jupiter, Coral Springs, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, and Pompano Beach, and the surrounding areas.