Pompano Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/15/2022 --My Paleo Pet offers USDA-approved, fresh dog food options to West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale, Coral Springs, Jupiter, FL, Pompano Beach, FL and the surrounding areas, as well as shipping nationwide. Unlike other fresh dog food options found in local pet stores, My Paleo Pet ensures that canine owners have access to human-grade foods that contribute to the holistic wellness of dogs.



While kibble has been the number one choice for dog owners throughout the nation, kibble is not the ideal dog food option for canines, as it contains chemicals and other preservatives that can be harmful to canine wellness. Not to mention, the manufacturing process of kibble can deplete nutritional value.



My Paleo Pet points out that fresh dog food is the best option for dogs because it provides them with the optimal nutrients that their bodies crave. Fresh meats, herbs, broths, fruits, and vegetables can also increase the longevity of canines. Here are some other benefits of feeding canines fresh foods:



- Improved circulation

- Enhanced immunity

- Heart health

- Better vision

- Increased energy



Feeding dogs fresh foods may also help to treat/reverse disease. For example, certain studies show that omega-3s, which are commonly found in fish oil, can help control inflammation, and manage certain diseases such as kidney disease and joint disease.



However, kibble often does not include omega-3s and is typically packed full of fillers that deplete the nutritional value of foods, which is another reason why fresh dog foods is the ideal choice for canines.



About My Paleo Pet

My Paleo Pet provides canine owners with more than standard fresh dog food found in West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale, Coral Springs, Jupiter, FL, Pompano Beach, FL and the surrounding areas. My Paleo Pet provides USDA-approved raw meats that are safe for human and canine consumption throughout South Florida and shipping nationwide. Unlike most fresh dog foods that pet owners find in their local pet stores, My Paleo Pet's raw food options for canines contain no preservatives and are kept in their full-food form to preserve the nutritional benefits of foods.



Ideal for pet owners that are transitioning their pets to the BARF diet, and those looking for better fresh dog food options than foods found in local pet stores, My Paleo Pet offers a range of organic herbs, raw meats, broths, bones, and other fresh dog food options that promote optimal canine wellness. Visit mypaleopet.com to learn more!