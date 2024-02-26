Pompano Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/26/2024 --My Paleo Pet is proud to provide herbal pet products to Palm Beach Shores, FL, Wellington, FL, Jupiter, FL, Coral Springs, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, and throughout the US with nationwide delivery services.



Dogs, much like humans, can experience anxiety. These emotions manifest in dogs through behaviors like excessive barking, destructive tendencies, or withdrawal, emphasizing the shared emotional experiences between humans and their canine companions.



While there are many pet products out there to help dogs with their anxiety, the best choice are these organic herbal pet products:



- Chamomile for Tranquility - Chamomile, a gentle herb renowned for its calming properties, can help alleviate anxiety in your dogs. This makes it an excellent choice for pets prone to stress or hyperactivity. Whether you prefer using chamomile in herbal teas or incorporating it into entrees, rest assured that chamomile can bring a sense of tranquility to your canine companions.

- Valerian Root for Your Dog's Relaxation - Valerian root, a natural sedative, is a great option for promoting relaxation in your dogs. Particularly beneficial for pets dealing with separation anxiety, or those prone to stress during thunderstorms or fireworks, Valerian root can be administered as an added powder form to diets or included in specially formulated teas.

- Lavender is for more than Calming - Lavender can have a positive impact on your dog's mood. It is known to soothe. It calms nerves, eases anxiety, dizziness, and stress will even combat halitosis. Antibacterial, antiviral, antiseptic, antifungal, effective tonic improves intestinal health. Calms the digestive tract, nausea, vomiting, indigestion, and other stomach ailments. Increases immunity and even helps pain and stiffness.



