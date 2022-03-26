Pompano Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/26/2022 --My Paleo Pet does not just offer traditional paleo dog food to Boca Raton, Jupiter, Fort Lauderdale, Pompano Beach, Coral Springs, West Palm Beach, and the surrounding South Florida areas. They offer fresh foods that are safe for human consumption and suit paleo pet diets.



While My Paleo Pet believes that paleo diets are the best option for pets, many pet owners choose traditional kibble diets that can be unhealthy for canines. Here are some shocking facts about traditional dog food:



- Kibble dog food typically contains 50% or more carbohydrates. This tarnishes protein quality of dog food.

- The goal of many kibble manufacturers is to sell food, which is why some believe the recommended daily feeding amounts on the packaging are really too much food for pets, and are only suggested so supplies could run out faster and consumers would have to buy more.

- Many people believe that kibble makes dog teeth cleaner. There is nothing further from the truth. The carbs found in kibble are what cause poor dental hygiene in canines.

- Kibble does not stay fresh for long. While kibble really is not fresh in the first place, it only lasts an average of four weeks once opened.



About My Paleo Pet

Not only does My Paleo Pet offer paleo food for pets, but also provides pet owners with herbal pet products, treats, chews, broths, and other yummy and healthy products to improve pet wellness. To learn more about My Paleo Pet or place a food or product order visit mypaleopet.com.