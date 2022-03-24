Pompano Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/24/2022 --My Paleo Pet offers a vast selection of herbal pet products in Jupiter, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, Coral Springs, Pompano Beach, FL, and the surrounding areas, as well as shipping nationwide.



With a passion for pet health and wellness, My Paleo Pet shares the top five herbal pet products that they recommend for healthy pets, which include:



1) BioV™ Brain and Nerve Organic Herbal Food -

Is popular for it's natural blood cleansing brain barrier crossing properties that support regeneration and achieves those goals while helping to maintain the liver, kidneys, and lymphatic system.



2) Heartworm / Parasite Support Organic Herbal Food -

As a safe and non-toxic alternative, this herbal pet product is not only effective, but safe for pets.



3) Super Immunity Organic Herbal Food -

Ideal for any pet, this immune-boosting blend supports overall pet health and maintenance.



4) Detox / Toxic Metal Blend Organic Herbal Food - Environmental pollutants such as lawn chemicals, medication, pesticides, some foods etc. can contain toxic metals that can compromise pet health. This blend helps pets detox from these heavy metals.



5) Gastrointestinal Blend Organic Herbal Food -

This blend of natural herbs helps ease the gastrointestinal tract to help with vomiting and diarrhea.



About My Paleo Pet

Established in 2006 by Animal Scientist Bill Piechocki and his colleague Dr. Diane Sudduth, DVM; My Paleo Pet was built on the foundation of providing pet owners with the resources needed to offer their pets the very best. From organic herbs and herbal blends to human grade diets and treats and more, My Paleo Pet has a vast assortment of organic herbal pet products that enable dogs and cats to live their happiest and healthiest lives.



Visit mypaleopet.com/ to learn more!