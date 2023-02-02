Pompano Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/02/2023 --My Paleo Pet does not just provide raw dog food options in Jupiter, FL, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, Coral Springs, Pompano Beach, and nationwide. They offer raw USDA-approved food options that are safe for human and canine consumption. While there are many reasons why pet owners choose to feed their pups raw dog food diets, My Paleo Pet suggests that the most prominent benefits of raw dog food diets are the holistic health benefits that help to improve multiple aspects of canine health and wellness.



According to My Paleo Pet, here are some of the holistic health benefits of raw dog food diets:



- Smaller, less smelly stool.

- Improved strength of jaw, neck, and shoulder muscles.

- Healthier gums, cleaner teeth, and better breath.

- Greater bioavailability of natural occurring nutrients.

- Healthier weight and decreased likelihood of obesity.

- Increased wellbeing with increased physical and mental stimulation.

- Treatment of skin conditions and enhanced health of the dog's coat.

- Enhanced health and decreased risk of allergies and arthritis.

- More energy and a better mood.

- Tastier diet tailored to a dog's nutritional needs.

- Overall more economical

- And more!



About My Paleo Pet

My Paleo Pet does not just offer raw dog food to Jupiter, FL, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, Coral Springs, Pompano Beach, and the surrounding areas. My Paleo Pet provides human-grade raw food options that are delivered to their client's doors nationwide. From raw beef, fresh wild caught seafood, natural turkey, farm-fresh chicken and dairy plus more, My Paleo Pet has an extensive menu of fresh, raw foods for canines.



Founded in 2006, My Paleo Pet has been changing the game in canine health and wellness for the last 16 years. Visit mypaleopet.com to learn more about USDA raw dog food options in Jupiter, FL, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, Coral Springs, Pompano Beach, and throughout the US.