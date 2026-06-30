Pompano Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/30/2026 --My Paleo Pet does not simply provide fresh dog food to Boca Raton, Jupiter Island, Southwest Ranches, Stuart, Palm Bay, and Fort Lauderdale, FL. They provide real, fresh food that is human-grade and safe for pets. Their food options are also available via delivery throughout the nation, extending their reach far beyond the Sunshine State.



But what makes this food a superior choice for canine health? It comes down to fundamental nutritional advantages that highly processed kibble simply cannot match, including:



- High Moisture Content Supports Digestion and Hydration



A key benefit of fresh dog food lies in its naturally high moisture content, which promotes both hydration and digestive balance. This added moisture helps maintain internal fluid levels, particularly beneficial for active dogs or those in warmer environments. With adequate hydration from fresh meats, the digestive system can function more efficiently, aiding nutrient absorption and keeping the body properly balanced.



- Fresh Dog Food Can Soothe Skin and Coat Issues



Skin irritation and allergies are common concerns linked to overly processed pet foods containing fillers and artificial additives. Fresh dog food offers a cleaner, more nourishing alternative. By eliminating unnecessary chemicals and using whole, nutrient-rich ingredients, fresh diets help restore skin health from within. Over time, many dogs fed fresh meals show noticeable improvements in coat texture, reduced itching, and a healthier overall appearance.



- Fresh Meals Offer Higher Nutrient Bioavailability



Beyond taste and texture, fresh dog food delivers superior nutritional efficiency. Studies suggest that fresh, minimally processed meals are approximately 40% more bioavailable than traditional kibble. This means that a dog's body can absorb and utilize more of the essential vitamins, minerals, and proteins present in each meal. With improved nutrient absorption, dogs gain more energy, enhanced immunity, and better long-term wellness from every bite.



About My Paleo Pet

My Paleo Pet offers fresh food for dogs in Boca Raton, Jupiter Island, Southwest Ranches, Stuart, Palm Bay, and Fort Lauderdale, FL, and throughout the nation with delivery services. Their food options are far more than fresh dog food that pet owners find at their local pet store. These natural, USDA-approved foods meet the highest standards of quality, safety, and nutrition. Visit mypaleopet.com to place an order today!