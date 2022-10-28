Pompano Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/28/2022 --My Paleo Pet offers delivery of real, fresh food for pets in Fort Lauderdale, Coral Springs, Jupiter, FL, West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Pompano Beach, and throughout the nation. With the goal of improving pet health and longevity, the fresh food options offered by My Paleo Pet are designed to support a natural diet.



While the negative effects of kibble are widely known, more than 80% of both dog and cat owner still choose to feed their pets kibble. To change this, My Paleo Pet seeks to provide education on the practical benefits of fresh food for pets, which includes:



? Trusted Ingredients - Most types of pet kibble include a long list of chemicals and other additives that are harmful for pets. On the other hand, My Paleo Pet offers only fresh, organic foods that are safe for humans and pets.

? Bioavailability - The term bioavailability refers to the degree and rate that nutrients enter a pet's system, which is extremely highly for fresh foods and extremely low for kibble, which is low in nutrients.

? Visible Improvements - When pets eat fresh foods, they display visual improvements such as:



? More energy

? Shinier coat

? Fewer allergies

? Smaller stool

? Improved weight

? Better digestion.



About My Paleo Pet



My Paleo Pet has decades of experience providing fresh food for pets in Fort Lauderdale, Coral Springs, Jupiter, FL, West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Pompano Beach, and throughout the nation. With food options that support a pet's natural diets, My Paleo Pet aims to improve canine and feline health through fresh human-grade foods that are delivered directly to their clients' doors.



Fresh food for pets offered by My Paleo Pet includes a wide range of proteins, herbs, and bone broths such as raw poultry, organic beef jerky treats, birch bark powder, and more! Visit mypaleopet.com to learn more about My Paleo Pet and fresh food for pets in Fort Lauderdale, Coral Springs, Jupiter, FL, West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Pompano Beach, and throughout the nation.