Pompano Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/22/2024 --My Paleo Pet is the number one supplier of raw meat for dogs in Gulfstream, FL, Jupiter Island, FL, Coral Springs, Palm Beach Shores, FL, Jupiter, FL, Fort Lauderdale, and anywhere in the nation with delivery services. While raw meat for dogs is the superior choice due to its increased health benefits, pet owners should still exercise caution when handling raw meat. To ensure optional safety when handling raw meats, My Paleo Pet has shared these pro tips for pet owners:



- Keeping Raw Meat Separate



When storing raw meat for dogs, it is essential for pet owners to keep meat separate from other foods, especially those that are ready-to-eat. Pet owners should use separate cutting boards, utensils, and containers for raw meat to prevent any potential cross-contamination.



- Washing Hands and Surfaces



After handling raw meat for dogs, it is key to thoroughly wash hands with soap and water. Additionally, pet owners should clean all surfaces that come into contact with raw meat for dogs, such as countertops, cutting boards, and knives, etc.



- Using Proper Storage



Raw meat should be stored in the refrigerator or freezer to prevent bacterial growth that could be harmful to canines. When thawing frozen raw meat, the best method for defrosting meat safely is overnight in the refrigerator until it is completely thawed and never at room temperature. This maintains the freshness and safety of raw meats for dogs.



- Regular Cleaning



It is important to regularly clean and sanitize a dog's food and water bowls, as well as their feeding area. This practice helps prevent the buildup of harmful bacteria and maintains a clean and hygienic eating environment for canines.



