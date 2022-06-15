Pompano Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/15/2022 --My Paleo Pet provides a range of herbal pet products in Jupiter, FL, Boca Raton, Coral Springs, West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Pompano Beach, and the surrounding areas, as well as nationwide. While giving pets herbal products can help improve their health, not all pets are quick to take products right away, which is why My Paleo Pet shares these pro-tips for tricking pets into taking their vitamins and herbs:



Liquidize Herbs & Vitamins

Many pets do not like consuming vitamins or herbs due to the texture. Pet owners can change the texture by mixing herbal powders with water or bone broths.



Sprinkle Over Food

If you are struggling to get your pet to take their vitamins or herbs, then it may be because your pet does not like the smell of these products. To mask the pungent smell of herbs, owners can use ground up herbal powders and sprinkle them over moistened food.



Conceal Herbs Inside Food

If a pet owner prefers to give their pet whole pills or capsules without grinding them into powder, they can do so by hiding the herbal pet product within their pet's favorite food.



About My Paleo Pet

My Paleo Pet offers in-store pick up on herbal pet products in Jupiter, FL, Boca Raton, Coral Springs, West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Pompano Beach, and the surrounding areas. From herbal blends for cats and dogs to natural treats and chews, My Paleo Pet makes feeding pets a healthy diet hassle-free and affordable for pet owners. By partnering with reputable USDA-approved brands, such as BioCompleteTM, My Paleo Pet helps pet owners provide their furry friends with herbal pet products that improve and maintain pet wellness and longevity.



In addition to in-store pick up and local deliveries in the South Florida area, My Paleo Pet provides natural herbal pet product delivery to a nationwide audience. To learn more about My Paleo Pet and place an order, visit mypaleopet.com.