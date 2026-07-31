Pompano Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/31/2026 --My Paleo Pet is proud to offer natural dog treats to Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, Jupiter, Coral Springs, Melbourne Beach, FL, and all over the nation with delivery services. Their natural dog treats are gently-baked and made to provide both nutrition and a scrumptious treat for dogs.



While My Paleo Pet is extremely selective about what natural dog treats they offer, many pet stores slap a label on treats and call them "natural". According to My Paleo Pet, here are some red flags that dog owners should look out for when searching for natural dog treats:



- Unclear Ingredient Lists



If the ingredients on a treat package are vague, overly technical, or hard to understand, that is a warning sign. Natural dog treats should contain simple, recognizable ingredients like all natural meats, poultry and seafood. Dog owners should avoid products with artificial preservatives, colors, or unknown additives.



- Overly Processed or Chemically Enhanced



Even treats that claim to be natural can be heavily processed. If a treat has a long shelf life or includes chemical stabilizers, it likely loses many of the nutrients that make natural treats beneficial.



- Lack of Certification or Quality Assurance



Treats without USDA approval or other quality certifications can be risky. Trusted certifications ensure that the product has been handled, processed, and packaged according to safety standards. Pet owners should look for human-grade, verified ingredients.



- Excessive Fillers or Low-Quality Ingredients



Some natural treats use cheap fillers like wheat, corn, or soy to bulk up the product. While these might seem harmless, they can trigger allergies or digestive issues and more. True natural dog treats prioritize nutrient-dense ingredients that support a dog's holistic health.



About My Paleo Pet

My Paleo Pet offers a wide selection of delicious, natural dog treats to Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, Jupiter, Coral Springs, Melbourne Beach, FL, and across the nation with delivery. Using 100% human-grade ingredients, their natural dog treats are not only yummy for dogs but have a shelf life of up to 1 year, so pet owners always have healthy treats on hand. Visit mypaleopet.com to place an order today!



Bill and all the staff at My Paleo Pet wish you all a happy and healthy holiday season.