Pompano Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/11/2023 --My Paleo Pet does not just offer raw pet food in West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Jupiter, FL, Fort Lauderdale, Coral Springs, Pompano Beach, and the surrounding areas. They provide raw food options that are safe for both humans and pets. However, some pet owners have a difficult time coming up with balanced recipes that their pets will love. That is why My Paleo Pet has shared their building block for recipes that cats and dogs cannot get enough of:



#1 BUILDING BLOCKS FOR DOGS



At My Paleo Pet, their all-natural human-grade diets follow a more strict prey model than many other foods. In nature, carnivores eat poultry, small animals and fish which are consumed completely, meaning that all the bones are also eaten. However, in a larger prey model you will find mostly red meat & pork, more muscle and organ meat being consumed.



All of My Paleo Pet's BioCompleteTM Natural Diets of poultry, fish and rabbit are ground with bone-in which means that it's in proper proportion with the muscle meat. Too much bone will cause drier harder stool as the body tries to eliminate the excess. This is just creating waste and also makes defecating more difficult for your pet.



In addition to our diet entrees, we suggest all-natural BioCompleteTM Raw Meaty Bones from time to time. These can be substituted for meals or as a treat item. We also provide bulk and whole core meats for creating your own meals and have guidance available if needed.



#2 BUILDING BLOCKS FOR A FELINE'S DIET

As evolved hunters, a cat's natural diet consists of a well-balanced meat diet with a high amount of protein and small amounts of fat.



At My Paleo Pet, we provide felines a nutrient packed feast with delicious raw food options that are even better than basic raw cat food. Why? As USDA approved meat, our human-grade raw meats are made fresh daily, ensuring that your cat is putting only the healthiest and most fresh ingredients into their body. From fresh fish to rabbit, duck, beef, and more, we have a selection of raw meats and blends that not only taste great to your cat… but are healthy too!



About My Paleo Pet

My Paleo Pet does not just provide raw pet food to West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Jupiter, FL, Fort Lauderdale, Coral Springs, Pompano Beach, and the surrounding areas. They offer human-grade raw food options that can be delivered anywhere in the US. From grass fed meats, fresh seafood, farm-fresh poultry, and more, My Paleo Pet has all the delicious and holistic raw foods required to improve the diets and holistic wellness of canines and felines.



Visit mypaleopet.com to learn more about raw food options that far exceed any raw pet food found at local pet stores in West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Jupiter, FL, Fort Lauderdale, Coral Springs, Pompano Beach, or the surrounding areas.