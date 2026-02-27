Pompano Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/27/2026 --My Paleo Pet offers natural pet treats to Fort Lauderdale, Southwest Ranches, FL, Boca Raton, Jupiter, FL, Jupiter Island, FL, West Palm Beach, and all over the nation with convenient delivery services.



These natural pet treats are free from artificial additives, preservatives, fillers, and by-products… just simple, whole foods that support optimal wellness. But how do pet owners know that their pets need a healthier treat option? According to My Paleo Pet, here are some signs:



- Digestive Discomfort - When pets experience irregular bowel movements, noticeable bloating, or frequent gas, it may be their body reacting to ingredients that are not serving them well. Treats filled with synthetic additives or low-quality fillers can be tough on the digestive system. Choosing natural pet treats made with whole, recognizable ingredients can help ease this discomfort.



- Lack of Energy - A noticeable drop in a pet's energy, motivation to play, or overall spark might be tied to what is going into their body. Highly processed snacks may not offer the nutritional support pets need to stay active and engaged. Natural pet treats, crafted from nutrient-rich, real-food ingredients, can help maintain balanced energy levels. Supporting pets with the right kind of fuel encourages daily movement and a more vibrant demeanor.



- Compulsive Licking or Paw Chewing - When a pet is constantly licking, chewing, or biting at their paws, it could be more than just a quirky habit, it may be a reaction to dietary irritants. Artificial colors, preservatives, and fillers often sneak into conventional treats and can contribute to skin sensitivities or internal imbalances. Switching to natural pet treats that are free from unnecessary additives may help reduce this behavior.



About My Paleo Pet

