My Paleo Pet provides raw cat food and nationwide delivery on raw foods for cats that are human grade and safe for feline consumption.



While kibble is the most common food choice for cats, My Paleo Pet warns that kibble often does not include the essential nutrients and hydration that felines need to thrive. That is why a raw food diet is the best choice, and here is why:



- Improved Nutritional Profile - Raw cat food is biologically appropriate for cats, consisting mainly of muscle meat, organ meats, and bones. This diet mirrors what cats would consume in the wild, providing essential nutrients like taurine, natural vitamins, and amino acids in their natural and easily digestible forms. These nutrients support overall health, including strong muscles, healthy coat and skin, and robust immune function.

- Enhanced Digestive Health - Cats are designed to digest raw meat efficiently. Raw cat food is free from fillers, grains, and artificial additives often found in commercial kibble, which can contribute to digestive issues like constipation and inflammatory bowel disease. The high moisture content in raw food also promotes hydration, crucial for urinary tract health in cats.

- Optimal Weight Management - Raw diets for cats typically contain fewer carbohydrates and higher protein content than kibble. This helps maintain a healthy weight and lean body mass, reducing the risk of obesity-related health issues such as diabetes and joint problems.

- Enhanced Variety - Introducing raw cat food provides a diverse range of protein sources such as chicken, turkey, beef and fish offering cats a broader selection of flavors and textures to enjoy. This variety not only satisfies their natural preferences but also encourages healthy eating habits.



