Pompano Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/31/2026 --My Paleo is proud to provide raw food for dogs in Naples, FL, and available for delivery throughout the nation. Offering raw foods that are USDA-approved and safe for pets and humans, their selection of organic raw meats, poultry and fish has obvious benefits, like improved energy, a softer coat, and fresher breath.



But what is happening on a biological level? According to My Paleo Pet, along with providing better hydration, here are more biological benefits of raw meat for dogs:



Fats Provide Energy



Raw meat for dogs contains natural fats that serve as a concentrated energy source. Unlike processed fillers, these fats are biologically appropriate, giving dogs sustained energy for walks, playtime, and mental engagement. These fats fuel metabolism, maintain healthy organs, and help regulate body temperature– all which can provide dogs with more stamina throughout the day.



Proteins Break Down into Amino Acids



Proteins in raw food for dogs are broken down into essential amino acids that support muscle development, tissue repair, and overall body function. Unlike heavily processed dog meals, raw meat, poultry and fish preserve these proteins in their natural state, allowing them to be efficiently absorbed. The benefits of these proteins can provide active pups and senior dogs with joint and muscle support.



Natural Enzymes Help with Digestion



Raw food for dogs also contains natural enzymes that aid digestion, breaking down proteins, fats, and carbohydrates more effectively. These enzymes reduce strain on the digestive tract, support nutrient absorption, and contribute to smoother, healthier bowel movements. Dogs fed raw meat, poultry and fish often exhibit fewer digestive issues and increased energy!



About My Paleo Pet

My Paleo Pet helps pet owners provide their pups with real nutrients through raw food for dogs in Naples, FL, and throughout the nation with delivery services. From grass-fed beef, organic poultry, nutritious pork heart, wild caught fish and more, their selection is both packed with health benefits and scrumptious for dogs. Visit mypaleopet.com to place an order on raw food for dogs today!