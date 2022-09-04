Pompano Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/04/2022 --My Paleo Pet provides raw goat milk for dogs in Coral Springs, Pompano Beach, Jupiter, FL, and the surrounding areas, as well as shipping nationwide. In recent years, raw goat milk has become a popular dairy product for canines. As a scrumptious and tangy addition to a dog's diet, raw goat milk is extremely attractive to pet owners that are looking to diversify their pup's diet.



Raw goat milk for dogs is a is great for a canine's diet and specifically better for those with potential digestive issues. According to My Paleo Pet, there are several top benefits of raw goat milk for dogs



Linoleic Acid - Goat milk is a great source of linoleic acid. Considered an omega-6 acid, this fatty acid can build cell membranes and help improve a dog's coat and skin.

Minerals & Vitamins - Vitamins and minerals are essential to promoting a healthy and balanced canine diet. Goat milk is packed full of rich vitamins such as vitamin A & D and nicotinic acid.

Heart-Health – Evidence suggests that raw goat milk is a vasodilator which opens up arteries so blood can flow more easily.



About My Paleo Pet

My Paleo Pet offers a wide range of holistic foods for canines, such as raw goat milk for dogs in Coral Springs, Pompano Beach, Jupiter, FL, and nationwide. Placing emphasis on the optimal wellness of canines, all of My Paleo Pet's food options are USDA-approved and safe for both human and pet consumption. By affiliating themselves with the most reputable brands of pet products and foods, My Paleo Pet enables dog owners to feed their canines a nutritional and holistic diet.



Besides featuring raw goat milk, My Paleo Pet also has raw dairy products including cow's milk, cheeses, kefir, yogurts and more. ALL can be beneficial for pets when given in proper rotation.

My Paleo Pet also helps canine owners create customized meal plans that are crafted to fit the unique nutritional needs of each pet. Visit mypaleopet.com to learn more about raw goat milk for dogs in Coral Springs, Pompano Beach, Jupiter, FL, and the surrounding areas – as well as shipping nationwide.