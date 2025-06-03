Pompano Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/03/2025 --My Paleo Pet is not simply offering raw pet food to Jupiter Island, FL, Coral Springs, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Jupiter, FL, Palm Beach Shores, FL, and the surrounding areas– they offer USDA-approved raw food options available through nationwide delivery.



Focusing on providing pet owners with natural, organic, and holistic raw food options, they ensure that every meal is crafted with high-quality, USDA-approved ingredients. These raw foods provide a range of health benefits of pets, but what about non-health benefits?



According to My Paleo Pet, here are three natural health benefits of raw pet food listed below:



1) Fresher Breath and Cleaner Teeth



Most commercial pet foods contain artificial additives, starches, and carbohydrates that contribute to plaque buildup and unpleasant odors. Raw pet food, on the other hand, offers a natural solution. The texture of raw meat, combined with raw bones, acts as a natural toothbrush, scraping away plaque and reducing tartar buildup. As a result, pets on a raw diet tend to have fresher breath and healthier teeth without the need for frequent dental cleanings.



2) Less Waste and Odor Control



One of the biggest frustrations for pet owners is dealing with excessive waste. Traditional pet food often contains fillers and indigestible ingredients that result in large, smelly waste. Raw pet food, however, is more bioavailable, meaning pets absorb more nutrients and eliminate less waste. The result? Smaller, firmer stools that are easier to manage and less offensive in odor.



3) A More Engaging Mealtime Experience



Raw pet food brings back that natural feeding experience, making meal time more stimulating and enjoyable for pets. Whether it is the satisfying crunch of raw bones or the rich flavors of fresh meats, pets become more engaged with their food, leading to a healthier relationship with eating.



About My Paleo Pet

Since 2006, My Paleo Pet has been offering raw food options that surpass raw pet food options found at local pet stores. With USDA-approved and human grade food options they provide pets with the highest quality nutrition and nationwide delivery services.