Pompano Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/22/2024 --My Paleo Pet offers organic raw meat for dogs to Palm Beach Shores, FL, Jupiter, FL, Fort Lauderdale, Gulfstream, FL, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, and throughout the US with delivery. While making the switch to raw food is a good idea, it should be carefully thought out.



To ensure a successful transition, My Paleo Pet has shared these 3 tips:



Tip 1: Introduction



Pet owners should remove old food completely. Place the raw meat in a dish and watch the pet eat. When you take the pet out to go to bathroom, do not be alarmed if the stool is loose and with a presence of mucous. This shows that their body is in detoxification and in the process of getting rid of previously accumulated toxins. Actually, a somewhat loose stool is the norm for a raw fed pet and those animals in nature as well.



Tip 2: Nutrition Balance



Canine owners should ensure their dog's raw meat diet is nutritionally complete. Raw meat for dogs should include muscle meat, organ meat (such as liver and kidney), bones (ground or whole for chewing), and organic herbs depending on the specific pet. This mix provides essential proteins, vitamins, minerals, and nutrients vital for optimal pet health. Consulting a veterinarian or pet nutritionist can help pet owners tailor a balanced raw diet plan suited to their dog's unique requirements.



Tip 3: Safe Handling



Dog owners should prioritize food safety when offering raw meat to dogs. They should opt for high-quality, human-grade raw meat from trusted sources. Pet owners should also handle raw meat carefully to prevent contamination and follow proper storage and handling protocols for safety.



About My Paleo Pet

My Paleo Pet is proud to provide raw meat for dogs in Palm Beach Shores, FL, Jupiter, FL, Fort Lauderdale, Gulfstream, FL, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach and throughout the nation with delivery services. Offering only human-grade and organic options, they prioritize the health and well-being of their clients' beloved pet.



With their carefully curated selection of raw meats for dogs, they ensure that pets receive nothing but the best nutrition! Those interested should visit mypaleopet.com to place an order today!