Cats are obligate carnivores that get their essential nutrients from animal proteins and fats. Basically they must eat meat to survive. Their digestive system is designed that way however, cats do eat herbivore and omnivore prey that transition into the plant nutrients that cats also may need. Your cat thrives on raw meat, which is why we recommend a raw cat food diet for felines.



While the raw cat food diet is the most natural and healthy choice for your cat, it needs to be done correctly to ensure that your cat is getting the proper nutrients he/she requires.



Here are some things to keep in mind when you are starting your feline on a raw cat food diet:

- At My Paleo Pet we ensure that your pet is getting only fresh, clean, nutrient rich prey model foods that are USDA inspected and safe for human consumption. Most commercial manufacturers are unable to offer anything near the same quality of product.

- The ideal raw cat food diet for your feline includes premium animal-based protein, organ meats and a variety of superfoods.

- You can add bone and bone broths to your cat's diet as well to also ensure they receive the proper amount of calcium.

- You may also add certain organic herbs to provide additional nutrients to their diet like they acquired from puddles in the wild.



My Paleo Pet offers cat owners a wide range of products to improve overall feline wellness, such as raw cat food. Understanding that raw cat food diets are the natural and healthy choice for felines, My Paleo Pet provides USDA-approved human-grade raw meats for cats that are not only safe for felines, but human consumption as well. From raw bones, raw dairy, grass-fed beef, farm-fresh chicken, wild caught seafood and more, My Paleo Pet ensures that pet owners have a wide selection of raw cat food to choose from.



In addition to providing cat owners with raw cat food options, My Paleo Pet has a variety of organic herbs and blends to address a feline's unique health requirements.