Choosing natural dog treats can have numerous benefits for pets. Since these treats are made from high-quality, natural ingredients, they can help maintain a healthy weight, support a shiny coat, promote better digestion, and enhance overall vitality.



But how do pet owners know if dog treats are actually "natural"? According to My Paleo Pet, here are some things to look out for:



Simple Ingredients



Natural dog treats are characterized by a short list of easily identifiable ingredients. While processed treats often contain a plethora of additives and artificial preservatives.



No Artificial Additives



A key aspect of natural dog treats is the exclusion of artificial additives. This means no synthetic preservatives, colors, or flavors, which can sometimes lead to allergic reactions or digestive problems in dogs.



Minimal Processing



Natural dog treats undergo minimal processing to retain the inherent nutrients of their ingredients. Common methods include air-drying, freeze-drying, or gentle baking.



Whole Food Sources



Natural dog treats typically use whole foods such as meats, poultry and fish with some added natural herbs. These ingredients offer essential nutrients like proteins, vitamins, and minerals in forms that are easier for dogs to absorb.



Ethically Sourced Ingredients



Some manufacturers of natural dog treats often emphasize ethically sourced and sustainable ingredients. This approach not only supports environmental health but also ensures that the treats are free from harmful chemicals and toxins.



