Pompano Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/18/2025 --My Paleo Pet is proud to provide fresh food for pets in Melbourne, FL, Palm Bay, FL, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, Coral Springs, Southwest Ranches, FL and all over the nation with delivery. While there are many fresh foods to consider for dog and cat diets, My Paleo Pet offers some advice on which fresh foods for pets to include in pet diets, which include:



Raw Proteins



Raw meats, including chicken, beef, and fish, deliver vital amino acids necessary for muscle development and recovery. These protein sources are easily digestible, making them ideal for pets with active lifestyles, as they provide an energy boost.



Raw Dairy



Raw dairy products, like raw goat milk, are rich in beneficial probiotics that support healthy digestion and improve nutrient uptake. Incorporating raw dairy into a pet's diet can also improve immunity, helping to keep pets vibrant and protected against illnesses.



Raw Bones



Raw bones are an excellent source of calcium and phosphorus providing essential minerals for maintaining strong bones and teeth. As pets chew on raw bones, they also naturally help to clean their teeth and gums, promoting better oral hygiene and reducing plaque buildup.



Raw Honey



Raw honey is a natural powerhouse of antioxidants, offering a range of health benefits for pets. It can help alleviate allergy symptoms and provides an instant source of energy. Its antimicrobial properties can also contribute to the healing of minor wounds.



