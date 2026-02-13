Pompano Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/13/2026 --My Paleo Pet is a leading choice for raw foods for dogs in Sarasota, FL, Stuart, FL, Fort Lauderdale, Jupiter Island, FL, Jupiter, FL, Coral Springs, and throughout the nation with delivery. Unlike raw dog food found in local pet stores, their raw food options are human-grade and safe for both canines and humans.



While the majority of pet owners choose kibble out of habit or convenience, kibble options are loaded with fillers, preservatives, and rendered ingredients that offer no real nourishment for dogs. Over time, this type of feeding can contribute to everything from sluggish energy and skin issues to deeper health concerns.



According to My Paleo Pet, here are some of the dangers of not feeding dogs raw dog food:



- Low Energy - When a canine's diet is missing real, unprocessed ingredients, the result can often be seen in decreased stamina and increased fatigue. Dogs that consume overly processed food may appear less excited during walks or playtime. Over time, this can affect not only their activity level but also their overall happiness.



- Poor Coat and Skin Health - Diets lacking in raw nutrients may lead to lifeless fur, patchy shedding, and irritation on the skin. Unlike processed options, raw dog food can provide essential natural oils and enzymes that promote skin hydration and coat shine.



- Weakened Immune Function - Without raw, nutrient-dense foods, a dog's ability to fight off illness can weaken. Many conventional pet foods contain artificial preservatives and fillers that are often unhealthy for dogs. A consistently imbalanced diet may make a dog more susceptible to chronic conditions and infections, especially as they age.



- Digestive Issues - Raw dog food, with its natural enzymes and lack of chemical additives, is easier on the gut and more bioavailable. A healthy digestive system plays a key role in nutrient absorption, mood regulation, and immune health.



About My Paleo Pet

My Paleo Pet does not simply offer raw dog food to Sarasota, FL, Stuart, FL, Fort Lauderdale, Jupiter Island, FL, Jupiter, FL, and Coral Springs–they offer raw foods safe for pets available nationwide with delivery! From USDA-approved raw meats to fresh herbs and raw dairy, every product is sourced with intention and handled with care. Visit mypaleopet.com to place an order today!